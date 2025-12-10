Minister Of Interior Meets Kingdom Of Spain Counterpart

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force“Lekhwiya”, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, met today with HE Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gómez, Minister of the Interior of the Kingdom of Spain, and the accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed cooperation between the two friendly countries in security fields and discussed ways to enhance and further develop them, in addition to a number of issues of mutual interest.The meeting also witnessed the signing of a joint action plan between the Ministries of Interior of both countries in the areas of information exchange, counter-terrorism, and crime prevention, along with a joint statement between Lekhwiya and the Spanish Ministry of the Interior to advance security cooperation mechanisms.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the State of Qatar by His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and on behalf of Spain by His Excellency Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gómez.