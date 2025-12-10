Shahdara Police Recover 625 Stolen Phones Worth Rs 1 Crore Under 'Operation Vishwas-2025'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) In a breakthrough against mobile phone theft and snatching, the Shahdara District Police have recovered 625 stolen, snatched and lost mobile phones valued at around Rs 1 crore under the ongoing“Operation Vishwas-2025", the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The district-wide initiative, launched on May 1, 2025, aims to trace and return stolen devices to their rightful owners using coordinated surveillance, data analysis and targeted operations.

According to the police, the recoveries were made through a combination of technical surveillance, IMEI tracking, call detail record analysis, and real-time data monitoring.

The dedicated Technical Surveillance Team -- comprising ASI Deepak Kumar, HC Gagan Deep, HC Tejveer Singh and HC Manoj Kumar -- played a crucial role in identifying active stolen devices across Delhi and other states.

“From the overall recovery of 625 mobile phones, 225 mobiles were tracked with the help of the CEIR portal of the Government of India. After CDR/IMEI analysis of each case, the team provides technical assistance to on-field teams and helps in tracking/nabbing and recovery of mobile phones,” the Delhi Police said in its press note.

Thirteen special teams from various police stations in Shahdara district were tasked with field operations. With swift action and consistent follow-ups, teams from Seemapuri and GTB Enclave reported the highest recoveries -- 165 and 221 phones, respectively.

Other police stations, including Farsh Bazar, Shahdara, Vivek Vihar, Anand Vihar, and Krishna Nagar, also contributed significantly to the total.

The recoveries also span multiple states, with 526 mobile phones traced within Delhi, 90 in Uttar Pradesh, and others in Bihar, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The cases pertain to theft, snatching, robbery, house theft and lost property, with the majority -- 321 phones -- categorised as lost.

On December 8, 2025, the police conducted a handing-over ceremony at the DCP office complex in Shahdara, where 45 recovered phones were returned to owners after completing legal procedures. Similar programmes were earlier held on 26 June, September 17 and October 5, reinforcing the district's commitment to restoring public trust.

Officials said Operation Vishwas remains active, and more recoveries are expected as tracking efforts continue across multiple states.