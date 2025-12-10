Illegal Cosmetic Injections Seized In JFDA Crackdown

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 10 (Petra) -- A sweeping inspection campaign by the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) has uncovered unapproved cosmetic injections being used inside two medical facilities in Amman, prompting immediate seizures and legal action.The operation, carried out Tuesday by specialized teams from the Medical Devices and Supplies Directorate and the Drug Directorate, targeted clinics and beauty centers across the capital in an effort to clamp down on high-risk, unauthorized medical practices.In its statement, the JFDA revealed that inspectors seized NAD+ injections and several other illicit injectable substances linked to biohacking procedures and intravenous supplement therapies, treatments that fall far outside the legal framework for beauty centers and non-medical clinics. The products were found inside an unlicensed beauty center and a pain-management and palliative care clinic, both operating in violation of health and safety regulations.Authorities confiscated all illegal products and initiated legal measures against the two establishments. According to the JFDA, the injections had not entered the country through approved import channels but were instead brought in personally by travelers, circumventing official oversight and posing potential risks to public health.The Administration said the campaign is part of a broader, intensified crackdown on violations within the cosmetic and medical-clinic sector, especially those involving intravenous injections of unregistered substances and supplements administered without medical supervision.The JFDA stressed that monitoring efforts continue around the clock and warned that it will take decisive action against any facility or individual involved in the use, circulation, or administration of unlicensed medical products or in carrying out unauthorized medical procedures.