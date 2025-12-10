UNESCO Adds Jordan's Ancient Mharras Olive Tree To World Heritage List

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 10 (Petra) -- UNESCO has officially added Jordan's historic "Mharras" olive tree to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, marking a significant cultural milestone for the Kingdom.The announcement came on Wednesday during a meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, held in New Delhi, India.In a statement, Minister of Culture Mustafa Al-Rawashdeh described the inscription as a historic achievement that reflects years of national effort to safeguard Jordan's cultural identity.He said the Mharras tree, deeply tied to traditional community practices, embodies the beauty and depth of Jordan's intangible heritage and stands as a living symbol of wisdom, hospitality, and social connection. Recording the tree as an independent Jordanian heritage element, he added, highlights the richness of local traditions and the strong cultural imprint of olive cultivation in the Kingdom.Al-Rawashdeh noted that the Mharras tree is not only culturally significant but also a growing attraction for tourists and an important economic resource. He called for continued efforts to present more elements of Jordan's cultural heritage on international platforms, emphasizing the wealth of traditions and practices embedded in the country's history.The minister extended his appreciation to the national institutions that contributed to preparing the UNESCO submission, including the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Agriculture, the National Agricultural Research Center, Jordan's Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, the Jordan National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, the Mharras Cooperative Association, the Jordan Olive Oil Exporters Association (JOPEA), the Jordanian Association for Sensory Evaluation of Food, the Olive Press Owners Syndicate, the Jordanian Women's Olive Oil Network, and various experts and academics.The Mharras olive tree is regarded as one of the oldest genetic lineages of olive trees in the Mediterranean region. Its resilience to harsh climates, high oil yield, reaching up to 30 percent, and distinctive sensory profile have made it a valuable agricultural asset.Research conducted by the National Agricultural Research Center and two Jordanian universities shows that the tree is genetically close to olive varieties found in Spain, Italy, and Cyprus, supporting scientific evidence that the origins of olive cultivation trace back to Jordan.Large populations of the Mharras tree are found in the Maysar area of Al-Hashimiyya in Ajloun Governorate. The tree is also known by other names across the Kingdom, including "Roumi," "Kafri," and "Ateeqa," reflecting its deep roots in various regions and its longstanding cultural presence.