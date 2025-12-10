Nepali Domestic Help Found Mysteriously Dead In Srinagar
Srinagar- A Nepal resident was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Sanat Nagar area of Srinagar on Wednesday, officials said.
An official said that the deceased, who was working as a domestic help at a house in Sanat Nagar, was found dead under mysterious circumstances earlier today, reported news agency KNO.
He said that upon receiving the information, police shifted the body to a hospital for postmortem and other medico-legal formalities.ADVERTISEMENT
The deceased has been identified as Rajan Singh son of Naroj Singh of Nepal, the official said, adding that further investigation has been taken up.
