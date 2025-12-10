Slight Rise In Kashmir Night Temps, Cold Wave Continues

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Kashmir witnessed slight improvement in night temperature as the mercury rose by a few degrees across the Valley though it remained below the freezing point, officials said on Wednesday.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, up from the previous night's minus 3.7 degrees, though still 1.3 degrees below the normal.

Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, two degrees higher than the previous night, while north Kashmir's Kupwara settled at minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kokernag in south Kashmir registered a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam, the base camp for the Amarnath Yatra, recorded a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, up by 1.2 degrees, they said.

Gulmarg saw the temperature dip by a degree to minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, while Baramulla remained the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The meteorological department said the weather is expected to stay generally dry till December 12, with a possibility of very light snowfall at isolated higher reaches of north and central Kashmir from December 13 to 15.