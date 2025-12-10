Slight Rise In Kashmir Night Temps, Cold Wave Continues
Srinagar- Kashmir witnessed slight improvement in night temperature as the mercury rose by a few degrees across the Valley though it remained below the freezing point, officials said on Wednesday.
Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, up from the previous night's minus 3.7 degrees, though still 1.3 degrees below the normal.
Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, two degrees higher than the previous night, while north Kashmir's Kupwara settled at minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, officials said.ADVERTISEMENT
Kokernag in south Kashmir registered a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam, the base camp for the Amarnath Yatra, recorded a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, up by 1.2 degrees, they said.
Gulmarg saw the temperature dip by a degree to minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, while Baramulla remained the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, the officials said.
The meteorological department said the weather is expected to stay generally dry till December 12, with a possibility of very light snowfall at isolated higher reaches of north and central Kashmir from December 13 to 15.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment