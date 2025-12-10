Rajasthan Govt Working To Resolve Water Issues: CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Addressing Water Scarcity

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajnlal Sharma on Wednesday asserted that the government is working towards resolving water-related issues across the state, while addressing the public gathering at the Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (JECC) for the maiden 2025 Pravasi Rajasthani Day celebrations. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work is underway across Rajasthan for water. I also want to tell you that yesterday we launched the "Bhumi Se Matrabhoomi" campaign..."

He further extended gratitude to CR Patil, Union Minister for Jal Shakti India, for his decision to install tube wells across the villages in Rajasthan, stating that over 16,000 tube wells have already been installed. He underlined that the government is also making progress in the energy sector of the state. "I want to thank PM Modi, Minister CR Patil, for the decision to install four or five recharge tube wells in every village in Rajasthan, and our work is progressing. More than 16,000 tube wells have been installed... This will certainly increase our groundwater reserves. Similarly, our government is continuously working in the energy sector..." he added.

Pravasi Rajasthani Day Celebrations

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Governor of Punjab Gulab Chand Kataria and Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Bhupender Yadav also graced the event. The Pravasi Rajasthani Day has been organised in Jaipur on December 10 to strengthen the ties between the Karmabhoomi and Janmabhoomi of Rajasthanis living around the world.

Earlier, on October 28, CM Bhajanlal Sharma, while addressing the Pravasi Rajasthani Meet in Kolkata, said that the day would celebrate the achievements of Rajasthanis to further strengthen their connection to their homeland. "This day will serve as a dedicated platform to celebrate the achievements of Pravsi Rajasthanis and deepen their connection with their homeland," CM Sharma said.

He invited all Pravasi Rajasthanis to actively participate in the upcoming Pravasi Rajasthani Divas. Bhajan Lal Sharma stated that Pravasi Rajasthanis have made a significant contribution to the economic development of West Bengal. The Chief Minister commended the Pravasi Rajasthani community for preserving Rajasthan's culture from generation to generation, saying their achievements are inspiring for the state's youth and future generations.

He noted that the Rajasthan Foundation (RF) currently has 26 chapters operating in various states and countries around the world.

Rajasthan's Economic Prowess

Chief Minister Sharma said that Rajasthan has emerged as the country's leading textile hub, with over 1,500 factories operating. The state is the largest producer of polyester, viscose yarn, cotton, and wool, and ranks fourth in cotton production.

The Rajasthan CM further noted that the state ranks first in India in the field of solar energy with an installed capacity of 34,555 MW. He added that land has recently been allotted for renewable energy projects with a capacity of 17 GW, demonstrating Rajasthan's leadership in sustainable development.

The Pravasi Rajasthani Day celebrations were held at JECC in Sitapura, Jaipur, today. (ANI)

