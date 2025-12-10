Brazil's Currency Caught Between 'Flávio Risk' And Super Wednesday

403
Brazil's Currency Caught Between 'Flávio Risk' And Super Wednesday
The dollar hovers around R$ 5.43 as traders brace for back-to-back Fed and Copom rate decisions.
Election noise around Flávio Bolsonaro's“irreversible” presidential bid adds a fresh political premium to the real.
Technicals show a tired short-term dollar rally inside a wider, politically driven trading range for USD/BRL.
The Brazilian real is starting Wednesday on the defensive, with the dollar trading near R$ 5.43–5.44 after closing Tuesday at R$ 5.4359 and briefly testing the R$ 5.50 mark.
The move tracked a slightly stronger greenback worldwide but was amplified by a mix of monetary-policy suspense and mounting political tension in Brasília.
Globally, investors are positioned for a rare“hawkish cut” from the US Federal Reserve. Markets price almost 90% odds that the FOMC will trim rates by 0.25 percentage point to a 3.50–3.75% range, but with vocal dissent and careful guidance to avoid looking soft on inflation.
The dollar index sits just below 99 after a choppy Asian and European session, reflecting caution rather than conviction. At home, the Copom is expected to hold the Selic at 15% while preparing the ground for a 2026 easing cycle.
Major banks project a first 0.5-point cut as early as January and a glide path toward 11.25% by the end of next year.
Brazil still offers one of the fattest real-rate cushions in the world, helping anchor longer-term confidence despite market frustration with the current left-leaning government's fiscal and interventionist instincts.
Political Shock Pressures Real
The real's bigger headache this week is political. Senator Flávio Bolsonaro has declared his presidential pre-candidacy“irreversible,” and São Paulo governor Tarcísio de Freitas has publicly pledged loyalty to the Bolsonaro camp.
Markets had quietly viewed Tarcísio as the more predictable, market-friendly standard-bearer of the right; a fractured conservative field is now seen as boosting President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's re-election chances.
Debate over a bill that could sharply cut Jair Bolsonaro's sentence only sharpens the sense of institutional brinkmanship. Technically, the four-hour chart shows USD/BRL above its cloud and key moving averages but rolling over from overbought territory, with MACD momentum fading.
On the daily chart, the pair is testing heavy resistance around 5.50–5.55 after rebounding from early-month lows near 5.30.
Weekly figures still sketch a gentle downward trend from peaks above 6.20, suggesting the real's longer-term story is one of slow recovery-provided politics does not overwhelm policy.
