Dubai To Fix Service Fees For Jointly Owned Properties For Three Years
Dubai Land Department has introduced a new mechanism to freeze service fees for jointly owned properties for three consecutive years to enhance stability and transparency across Dubai communities.
In its first phase, the new mechanism is implemented in collaboration with Dubai Holding Community Management in the Palm Jumeirah master community.Recommended For You
The mechanism will be expanded to include other communities in the upcoming phases.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment