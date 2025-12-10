Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dubai To Fix Service Fees For Jointly Owned Properties For Three Years

Dubai To Fix Service Fees For Jointly Owned Properties For Three Years


2025-12-10 04:30:24
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Dubai Land Department has introduced a new mechanism to freeze service fees for jointly owned properties for three consecutive years to enhance stability and transparency across Dubai communities.

In its first phase, the new mechanism is implemented in collaboration with Dubai Holding Community Management in the Palm Jumeirah master community.

The mechanism will be expanded to include other communities in the upcoming phases.

Khaleej Times

