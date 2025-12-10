403
Twin Residential Buildings Collapse Leaves Nineteen Dead in Morocco
(MENAFN) At least 19 people were killed and 16 others injured when two residential buildings collapsed in northern Morocco during the early hours of Wednesday, local media reported.
Media, citing local authorities, said the disaster struck two adjacent four-story buildings in the Al-Massira neighborhood of Fes. The buildings housed eight families.
No details have been released regarding what caused the collapse, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Media reported that the injured were taken to hospitals for treatment. Nearby homes were evacuated as rescue teams worked tirelessly at the scene to search for survivors and assess the structural safety of surrounding buildings.
Local officials urged residents to stay clear of the area while operations continued. The incident has sparked concern over building safety standards in the region, as communities await further updates.
