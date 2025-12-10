403
Merz Urges Continued Armenia-Azerbaijan Cooperation
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz voiced strong backing on Tuesday for the ongoing normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, describing their recent peace accord as a "historic opportunity" for the region.
During a joint press conference in Berlin with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Merz emphasized that Germany would encourage closer collaboration between the EU, Armenia, and Azerbaijan. He pointed to prospects in energy, commerce, and multiple other sectors.
"The peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan is a sign of hope for peace and prosperity in this world and the South Caucasus region, and it sends an important, positive signal far beyond the region," the conservative leader remarked.
Merz added, “From our perspective, it is now crucial that Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to take the remaining steps together and peacefully, and that the outstanding issues can be resolved amicably,” underscoring Germany’s commitment to supporting both nations along this path.
He further highlighted Armenia’s "key role" in regional trade corridors connecting Europe and Asia, noting German companies’ interest in investing in the country.
Merz expressed backing for Pashinyan’s vision for Armenia, which encompasses democratic and economic reforms, as well as initiatives to ensure that the nation "lives in peace with its neighbors."
Regarding Armenia’s upcoming parliamentary elections next June, Merz cautioned about potential Russian attempts to interfere and influence the outcomes.
