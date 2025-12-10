Radhika Pandit Celebrates 9Th Anniversary With Yash, Shares Adorable AI Photos That Go VIRAL

Rocking Star Yash and Radhika Pandit are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary today. Radhika shared AI-edited photos on social media to wish her husband, delighting fans with their adorable and fun-filled moments.

As Radhika Pandit and Yash celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary, she shared a humorous AI-edited video featuring her husband. The playful post delighted fans, showcasing their fun-loving bond and bringing smiles to social media with its creative and entertaining twist.

The video showcases AI-generated images of Yash in different avatars. Alongside, Radhika Pandit beautifully expresses the deep and delicate bond she shares with her husband.

She wrote in the video:“My husband is my bodyguard, my ChatGPT, my chef, my personal photographer, my DJ, my doctor, my calculator, and the one who gives me peace.”

She wrote,“He is my everything. The answer to all my questions. Happy 9.” Radhika Pandit's romantic post quickly went viral, capturing hearts and trending across social media in just a few moments.

