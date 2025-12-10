Kangana Ranaut Slams Rahul Gandhi, Says 'Person Has No Substance'

Kangana Ranaut's Scathing Attack on Rahul Gandhi

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday took a sharp dig at Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi over his upcoming visit to Germany, saying that "this person has no substance and strength of character".

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Ranaut said, "I don't keep track of his tours, nor do I read any news about him. So what can I say about his tours? But it's pretty obvious to everyone why his party has fallen to single digits." "I don't want to comment on this kind of character because you know that person has no substance, strength of character," she added.

Rahul Gandhi's Berlin Visit Sparks Political Row

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's upcoming Berlin visit has kicked off a fresh political storm, with the BJP slamming him for going abroad even as the Lok Sabha continues its crucial winter session. Gandhi is scheduled to attend a major Indian Overseas Congress event in Berlin on December 17, where he will meet IOC leaders from across Europe.

IOC Touts Visit as Key Outreach Initiative

Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) has described the visit as a significant outreach initiative aimed at strengthening the party's global engagement. The IOC announced that Rahul Gandhi will address the Indian diaspora in Berlin on December 17, where Presidents of IOC chapters across Europe will gather to discuss NRI issues, Congress Party strengthening, and strategies to expand the party's ideological reach.

Ausaf Khan, President of IOC Austria, said the organisation is "honoured" to host Gandhi, noting the presence of senior leaders such as Sam Pitroda and Arathi Krishna. "We are honoured to welcome Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Member of Parliament, who will be engaging with the Indian diaspora in Berlin on December 17, 2025. The event will bring together all Presidents of the Indian Overseas Congress from across Europe, providing a unique platform to discuss key issues with Rahul Gandhi, particularly on strengthening the Congress Party, NRI issues and further exploring how the IOC can play a pivotal role in connecting more people to the party and spreading its ideology. We look forward to receiving invaluable guidance from our senior leadership, including Shri Rahul Gandhi, Shri Sam Pitroda, Dr. Arathi Krishna, and other esteemed leaders. Ausaf Khan President IOC, Austria," Indian Overseas Congress' X post read. (ANI)

