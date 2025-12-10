'Closely Linked To Our Culture': PM Modi Welcomes UNESCO Recognition Of Diwali As Intangible Cultural Heritage
Also Read | India's Deepavali inscribed on UNESCO'S Intangible Cultural Heritage list
Responding to the inscription, the Prime Minister wrote on X that people“in India and around the world are thrilled” by the development.“For us, Deepavali is very closely linked to our culture and ethos. It is the soul of our civilisation. It personifies illumination and righteousness,” he said. Modi added that UNESCO's recognition would further enhance the festival's global visibility.“May the ideals of Prabhu Shri Ram keep guiding us for eternity,” he wrote.Check out his tweet here:
The annual meeting of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage is being held in Delhi from Tuesday to Thursday. Delegates from 78 countries are reviewing dozens of nominations, with the aim of promoting and safeguarding living cultural practices around the world. UNESCO says the list is intended to raise awareness of cultural diversity and ensure the protection of traditions for future generations.
To mark the occasion, the Delhi government has planned a series of events, including special illuminations at key buildings, decorations along major avenues, and a large lamp-lighting ceremony.Also Read | UNESCO heritage sites will make your next holiday truly incredible!
As one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India, Diwali holds significance for Hindus, Sikhs and Jains. The five-day festival symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, and is celebrated globally by the Indian diaspora. Observances typically include lighting oil lamps, decorating homes, sharing sweets and bursting firecrackers. In many parts of north India, Diwali coincides with the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, while the festival is also associated with the worship of Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity.
In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs called the inscription“a joyous moment”, noting that Deepavali's global celebration and its themes of renewal and hope made it a significant addition to UNESCO's heritage list.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment