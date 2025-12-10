Three Settlements In Kharkiv Region Attacked By Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Facebook.

According to him, medics provided assistance to a 68-year-old woman who was injured on December 7 as a result of an attack on the village of Podoly in the Kurylivka community.

Russian troops attacked the Kharkiv region with four Geran-2 drones, one Molniya drone, and one UAV, the type of which is being determined.

In the village of Polkova Mykytivka in the Bohodukhiv district, a private house and a cafe were damaged, and in Zolochiv, a private house and a farm building were damaged.

An educational institution was damaged in the village of Pidserednie, Kupiansk district.

The transit evacuation point in Lozova received 75 people during the day. Twelve people remained. A total of 14,382 people have been registered since the point began operating.

Russia shows no desire for peace – EU at UN

As reported by Ukrinform, approximately 13,000 residents, including 3,500 people with limited mobility, may be affected by the flooding in the area due to Russian strikes on the dam in the Kharkiv region.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration