Uzbek Cargo Carrier Secures New A321neo Aircraft From Aercap

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)AerCap Holdings N.V. has announced the signing of lease agreements for two new Airbus A321neo aircraft with My Freighter, an Uzbekistan-based cargo airline, Trend reports.

According to AerCap, the aircraft are scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2027.

“With its market-leading fuel efficiency and extended range, the A321neo will support the expansion of My Freighter and its passenger airline, Centrum Air, as they enter new markets,” said Peter Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap.

Previously, Uzbekistan Airways augmented its aggregate firm commitment for Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to a total of 22 units. The procurement of these wide-body aircraft is integral to the airline's strategic fleet rejuvenation initiative, through which Uzbekistan Airways is actively enhancing and modernizing its long-haul operational capabilities.

My freighter, headquartered in Tashkent, operates scheduled and charter cargo flights across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Established in 2020, the airline specializes in the transportation of perishable goods, hazardous materials, and other cargo, and continues to expand its fleet of Boeing aircraft.