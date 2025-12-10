403
Tesla Surpasses 4 Million Vehicles at Shanghai Factory
(MENAFN) Tesla announced on Tuesday that it has exceeded the 4 million vehicle production milestone at its Shanghai, China, facility.
The company revealed that the vehicle that reached this milestone rolled off the assembly line last night — a Model Y L electric car.
Tesla highlighted that it required over 30 months to achieve the 1 million vehicle mark at the factory, which began operations in January 2019. However, the factory’s production capacity expansion enabled it to reach 4 million vehicles in just 14 months.
The Shanghai plant previously reached 2 million vehicles in September 2023 and 3 million in October 2024.
In the first nine months of 2025, the factory produced 675,000 cars, representing more than half of Tesla’s global vehicle output.
As the company’s largest manufacturing site outside the United States, the Shanghai facility ships vehicles to the Asia Pacific region, Europe, and domestic Chinese markets.
The factory maintains a 95% domestic supply chain, with most of its suppliers located in the Yangtze River Delta near Shanghai.
