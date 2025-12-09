Dwayne Johnson Credits Brendan Fraser For 'Launching' His Acting Career: I'll Love Him For Life

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has expressed heartfelt gratitude to actor Brendan Fraser, recalling how the Hollywood star played a pivotal role in the launch of his career in 2001 with“The Mummy Returns.”

Sharing a post on Instagram, Johnson wrote about Fraser's unwavering support.

“This man helped launch my acting career. Believed in me, and took a risk. I'll love and respect him for life and I'll always be in his corner rooting him on,” Johnson wrote.

The Mummy Returns marked Johnson's transition from wrestling to mainstream acting. Directed by Stephen Sommers. It is the sequel to the 1999 film The Mummy, and the second in The Mummy film series.

It also stars Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, Arnold Vosloo, Oded Fehr, and Patricia Velásquez reprise their roles from the previous film.

The film follows a cult resurrecting the mummified body of Imhotep, an evil Egyptian high priest, to use his power to trounce the Scorpion King and his supernatural army, an Egyptologist caught in the crossfire.

The film was followed by a 2002 prequel film, The Scorpion King and a 2008 sequel, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.

After The Mummy Returns, he played his first leading role in the action fantasy film The Scorpion King. He has since starred in family films The Game Plan, Race to Witch Mountain, Tooth Fairy, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level, and Jungle Cruise, and the action films Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Hercules, Skyscraper, San Andreas and Rampage.

He also starred in the action comedy films Get Smart, Central Intelligence, Baywatch, and Red Notice. His role as Luke Hobbs in the Fast & Furious films, beginning with Fast Five, helped the franchise become one of the highest-grossing in film.

He has also voiced Maui in the Disney animated film Moana, and its sequel Moana 2, and will reprise the role in the live-action remake.