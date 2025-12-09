Alma Woodshop Reports Rising Demand For Custom Doors As Cottage Owners Prepare For 2025 Projects

MENAFN - GetNews)



With late-winter renovations underway across Wellington County, Lil Country Woodshop Ltd is seeing more cottage owners request custom solid wood doors as they plan updates for the upcoming season.

As cottage owners across Wellington County begin preparing for their 2025 renovation plans, Lil Country Woodshop Ltd is experiencing a noticeable rise in custom solid wood door orders. The late-winter period has become a popular time for second-home owners to assess post-winter wear, refresh interior spaces, and schedule early upgrades before the spring rush. For many, finding high-quality doors that fit unique cottage layouts has led them to seek out custom-built options from local makers.

The family-run woodshop, based in Alma, has long been known for handcrafted interior and exterior doors built to match specific sizing, wood species, and finishes. This year, the team says more homeowners are requesting custom solutions as big-box stores continue to offer limited sizing and fewer solid wood selections.“Cottage layouts often come with irregular openings, and many owners want something that matches their existing trim or keeps the warm character of their space,” said a spokesperson for Lil Country Woodshop.“A custom door allows them to get exactly what they need without compromising on quality.”

Beyond the functional fit, cottage owners are also leaning toward natural materials and long-lasting craftsmanship-an approach that aligns well with the woodshop's focus on solid wood construction. The company notes that customers preparing for early 2025 bookings are prioritizing durability after repeated seasons of replacing mass-produced doors that wear down quickly in changing cottage conditions.

The rise in orders has also been influenced by a broader trend: homeowners choosing to renovate rather than rebuild. Many are updating single rooms at a time, starting with high-impact features like entryways, bedrooms, and bathrooms. Custom doors often set the tone for these projects, especially when paired with matching trim or complementary wood pieces. Lil Country Woodshop has been working closely with clients to coordinate finishes across multiple areas of a cottage, allowing for cohesive upgrades without requiring a full renovation.

While custom doors remain the primary request, the woodshop is also receiving interest in related items such as shiplap, custom cabinetry, and live edge furniture-products often added to renovation plans once homeowners see how much a single handcrafted element can elevate a space.

Lil Country Woodshop encourages cottage owners planning 2025 projects to reach out early, especially if they need custom sizing or multiple door builds. The shop continues to offer direct delivery throughout the region and accommodates both small and full-scale renovation needs.

With cottage season approaching, Lil Country Woodshop Ltd remains focused on bringing high-quality, handcrafted woodwork to customers throughout Wellington County and beyond. Early planning helps ensure custom pieces are ready well before spring openings.

About Lil Country Woodshop Ltd

Lil Country Woodshop Ltd is a family-operated woodworking shop in Alma, Ontario, specializing in custom solid wood doors, live edge furniture, outdoor furniture, equine lockers, cabinetry, and premium shiplap. Every product is built on-site with hands-on craftsmanship intended to last a lifetime. The company offers personalized service, custom sizing, and regional delivery.

