The K-Startup Grand Challenge Demo Day Showcases 40 Global Startups At COMEUP
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The K-Startup Grand Challenge (KSGC) 2025 will hold its Demo Day on December 11 at COEX Convention & Exhibition Center, where 20 Phase 3 teams will be announced and the Top 8 will be selected through live pitching sessions.
This Demo Day marks the culmination of a multi-stage selection journey that began when global recruitment opened in April. After receiving more than 2,626 applications from 97 countries, 80 teams advanced to Phase 1 for online market exploration, followed by 40 teams entering Phase 2 for Korea market–entry acceleration. The Demo Day now serves as the decisive stage where the final 20 teams will be selected for Phase 3 and receive full-scale support for business growth and market establishment in Korea.
The 40 startups taking the stage-spanning deep tech, AI, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing-represent the strongest performers from this rigorous evaluation process. After months of acceleration, mentoring, and market validation, these finalists will present their business models and Korea-entry strategies to investors and industry leaders.
“The teams reaching Demo Day have undergone months of preparation and validation,” said Paul Kwon, Global Business Team Lead at GCCEI.“They've proven not only technological innovation but also a strong understanding of the Korean market. This event connects them directly with the investors and partners who can accelerate their growth.”
Hosting Demo Day within COMEUP 2025-held December 10–12 at COEX and themed“Recode the Future”-ensures maximum visibility and engagement. The festival attracts thousands of attendees, including investors, corporate executives, and global media, turning each pitch into multiple collaboration opportunities. All KSGC startups also gain access to COMEUP's conferences, exhibitions, and networking programs, amplifying their engagement with Korea's innovation ecosystem.
Marking its 10th anniversary, the 2025 KSGC program features a redesigned hybrid structure and an expanded equity-free support package of up to ₩950 million (US$633,000), reinforcing Korea's commitment to helping global founders enter and scale in Asia. Phase 3 teams will receive targeted guidance and resources to strengthen operations and accelerate customer acquisition in Korea.
The K-Startup Grand Challenge-hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS), organized by the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development (KISED), and operated by the Gyeonggi Center for Creative Economy & Innovation (GCCEI)-has supported more than 1,000 global startups and grown into Korea's premier landing program for international founders. Now positioned as a leading platform for shaping the next generation of global innovators entering Asia, KSGC offers Demo Day founders a pivotal moment that signals not only the next step in their journey but the beginning of long-term opportunity in Korea's fast-growing technology market.
KSGC 2025 Demo Day Finalist Startups (40 Teams) *Alphabetical Order
Acurion – AI detecting genomic markers for precise, efficient cancer diagnosis
ArbaLabs – Securing AI at the edge for aerospace & critical infrastructure with sovereign trusted tech
AvoLabs – AI-driven B2B EdTech tools delivering personalized learning and automation
BION – LEOTM Gluten Sensor helping manage gluten intolerance with simple food-allergy detection
CyStack – Cybersecurity firm offering innovative, research-driven security solutions
CMMC – Lightweight structural material combining aluminum and ceramic performance
Digital Human Corporation – Human-centric AI with KAi, an empathetic digital companion for elderly support
Edsy – AI English coach enhancing classrooms with personalized practice and tailored scaffolding
Exoheal – Accessible, affordable hand-paralysis rehabilitation device
Groundup – AI asset management using sensors and agents to predict equipment failures early
Hanjing Semi – Quartz and SiC semiconductor components with high-quality, reliable manufacturing
IDOLL Robotics – Emotionally intelligent robot that sees, feels, and grows with users
InsightMatches – AI SaaS platform automating and accelerating global research and innovation matching
Konnect – Super-app for foreigners integrating search, bookings, payments, and verification
Lasarkaali Life Sciences – Clinically proven dental nutrition products reducing pain and recovery time
MaimHaim – AI geofencing that auto-activates location-based services at venues and facilities
Markopolo AI – AI automation platform personalizing engagement via SMS, email, push, WhatsApp, and more
Metroo – AI-powered cloud development studio with integrated hosting and deployment
nanoCaps – CNT-based energy storage delivering extreme power, high density, and rapid response
Niio – Platform turning any screen into a digital art canvas streaming curated global art
Oreyeon LDA – AI digital tools improving airport safety inspections and operational processes
Parongpong RAW Lab – Converts residual waste into durable, lightweight sustainable building materials
Patientory – Web3 health platform enabling secure management and sharing of personal medical data
Peris – AI orchestration platform detecting and responding to cyber threats in real time
Pierrot Company – IT device subscription and IT recovery service
PIX FORCE – Computer vision transforming images into actionable insights for safer operations
Predulive Labs – AI infrastructure analytics detecting defects and compliance issues in real time
Prometheus MedTech / UES – AI-powered UES tech enabling early diagnosis of congenital heart defects
Protein Kapital – Sustainable alternative protein & bio-fertilizer produced using insects and food waste
RedMimicry – Safe malware simulation platform for enterprise cybersecurity training
RIFFAI – AI sensing technology monitoring environmental changes and pollution
Shanghai Yixiao Information Technology – AI agent enabling enterprise apps to execute via natural language
Smart Contract – Automated smart contract workflows simplifying document and identity processes
TaggIoT – Smart Tag IoT sensors and analytics improving safety and efficiency in shipping
3TGDS – Travel Trust Tickets enabling instant redemption across global travel & lifestyle services
Trust Stamp – AI identity technologies reducing fraud while protecting privacy
Umami Bioworks – AI-powered biotech platform creating next-generation marine ingredients and seafood
Vyuhaa Med Data – AI-native modular diagnostics lab enabling early cancer detection in rural communities
Veritas Vietnam – Turns agricultural waste into carbon-negative pallets replacing wood and plastic
Workist – AI agent automating sales documents from inbox to ERP across formats and languages
