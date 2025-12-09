Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-12-09 03:25:25
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:27 AM EST - Aya Gold & Silver Inc.: Announced additional high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco. Hole ZG-RC-25-478 intercepted 677 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver (“Ag”) over 15.0 metres (“m”), including 2,138 g/t Ag over 3.0m. Hole DZG-SF-25-715 intercepted 1,972 g/t Ag over 3.2m. Hole ZG-RC-25-462 intercepted 502 g/t Ag over 11.0m. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. shares T are trading up $1.22 at $18.76.

