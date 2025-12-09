403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:27 AM EST - Aya Gold & Silver Inc.: Announced additional high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco. Hole ZG-RC-25-478 intercepted 677 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver (“Ag”) over 15.0 metres (“m”), including 2,138 g/t Ag over 3.0m. Hole DZG-SF-25-715 intercepted 1,972 g/t Ag over 3.2m. Hole ZG-RC-25-462 intercepted 502 g/t Ag over 11.0m. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. shares T are trading up $1.22 at $18.76.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment