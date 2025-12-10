Piyush Mishra Calls Ranbir Kapoor“Itna Nanga Besharam Aadmi” -Here's What He Meant

Veteran actor Piyush Mishra has recently spoken very plainly about Ranbir Kapoor, referring to him as“itna nanga besharam aadmi,” aptly describing his cavalier and daring personality. According to Mishra, having been born into the iconic Kapoor family of Bollywood, Ranbir, however, is not burdened by his family's name, and hence, is an absolutely freeman in every sense.

Piyush Mishra Calls Ranbir Kapoor“Itna Nanga Besharam Aadmi”

Though Ranbir Kapoor is a fine actor by nature, he still has to carry along certain expectations from being born into the Kapoor dynasty. Mishra observed that Ranbir“doesn't carry even 1% of his family's legacy,” which means that he pursues whatever he wants, oblivious to his family name. This independence gives him the freedom to create and take great risks and experiment with various and new roles in his career.

Piyush Mishra said ''Arre, don't even ask, that guy is something else. Itna nanga besharam aadmi maine aaj tak nahi dekha (I have never seen someone so unbothered and free). He comes from such a long, long legacy – his father, his grandfather, his great-grandfather, all the way back to Prithviraj Kapoor. But none of that burdens him. Not even 1%."

Piyush Mishra shared that while working with Ranbir on the films Rockstar and Tamasha, although during shooting Ranbir was greatly engrossed and focused, he was light-hearted and nonchalant off-camera. Mishra noted that this rare mix of incidents in Bollywood -the professionalism glued to freedom- is one of the many things that make Ranbir much more charming.

An Unbreathable Breath of Air in Bollywood

Piyush Mishra's praise shows Ranbir Kapoor as an individual in an industry often marred by nepotism. Both fans and industry insiders appreciate Ranbir, who has not let his family name alone give him recognition, but rather lets his recognition come from talent and hard work. His lack of regard towards himself and down-to-earth personality make him stand apart from others of the same stature.