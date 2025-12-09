Situation In Kherson Region Remains Tense, Enemy Uses Aviation, Drones Military Spox

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, stated this during a TV broadcast, Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"In Kherson, regarding assaults, the situation is somewhat calmer than in Zaporizhzhia, but over the past week, for example, we have recorded up to ten to fifteen combat engagements, where the enemy attempts assault actions near the Antonivka Bridges and to land in the island zone – this includes Velykyi Vilkhovyi Island and a few other islands, but these attempts have been unsuccessful," Voloshyn said.

He also reported that the enemy is actively rotating forces, mining the Dnipro channels, and continuing shelling and airstrikes on the right bank, particularly in Kherson. An important indicator of attack intensity is the daily use of 350–400 FPV drones.

Russian strikes leave two killed and five wounded over past day in Kherson region

"Aviation is working quite intensively on settlements on the right bank, particularly in those located slightly downstream of the destroyed Kakhovka Dam, and there is a tendency for the situation there to worsen," Voloshyn emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, on the front line yesterday, December 8, 139 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded.