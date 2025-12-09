Blue Ocean Expands Its Mideast Operations To Egypt

Blue Ocean Corporation has expanded its Middle East and North Africa footprint with the opening of a new office in Cairo and the launch of its first International Procurement & Supply Chain Conference (IPSC) in Egypt.

The company, ranked as the world's top provider of supply chain training and consulting, said the move reflects Egypt's growing importance as a strategic logistics and trade hub.

The Cairo office becomes the latest addition to Blue Ocean's international network, which includes branches in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and major cities across India. The Egypt edition of IPSC builds on the conference's global track record, with previous events held in the UAE, Riyadh, Qatar, India and the UK.

More than 1,000 delegates from over 400 organisations attended the conference, which featured 30 international speakers representing sectors such as logistics, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, retail, technology and energy. The event, themed“Reinventing the New Trade Equation: From Egypt to the World,” highlighted the country's rising role in global commerce.

Dr. Sathya Menon, group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation, said the discussions reflected Egypt's readiness to assume a larger position in global supply chains.“The engagement and diversity of perspectives reaffirmed Egypt's position as a rising force in international trade,” he noted. Menon described supply chains as the“economic nervous system of the 21st century,” arguing that major global issues-from geopolitics to inflation-are rooted in supply chain dynamics. He pointed to disruptions such as the Red Sea security threats, the Ever Given incident in the Suez Canal and the continuing war in Ukraine as examples of vulnerabilities affecting world markets.

Speakers also underscored Egypt's maritime importance. Ahmed Elshazly of the Suez Canal Authority said the country is emerging as a“smart, connected and competitive trade hub,” citing international confidence in its direction.

Blue Ocean's expansion into Egypt was described as a strategic milestone by Group Chairman Abdul Azeez, who said the company aims to support the nation's supply chain transformation through talent development and capability building.

Headquartered in London, Blue Ocean Corporation has more than 500,000 alumni, 2,500 corporate partners and over 30 international awards. The successful Cairo edition of IPSC reinforces its mission to develop global supply chain talent while strengthening Egypt's presence on the world trade map.