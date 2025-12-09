Learnwise AI Named Among Top Global Innovators At QS Reimagine Education Awards 2025

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, Dec. 9, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Selected as one of the top applications from over 1,600 submissions, LearnWise AI wins the Bronze Award in the AI in Education category, recognized for its innovation, impact, and scalability in transforming the student experience for its all-in-one, integrated approach to student support, tutoring, and assessment.



Photo caption: Greg Marschall, CEO of LearnWise AI, accepting the Bronze Award in the AI in Education category at the QS Reimagine Education Awards 2025. Photo available for editorial use.

LearnWise AI has been awarded the Bronze Award in the AI in Education category at the QS Reimagine Education Awards 2025, achieving world-class recognition for educational innovation. The project was selected as one of the top applications from a pool of more than 1,600 submissions, successfully advancing through four rigorous evaluation rounds conducted by a panel of 1,300 international higher education and edtech experts.

This year's QS Reimagine Education Awards conference centered on the theme“Mind the Gap – It's Getting Wider,” highlighting the growing divide between institutions that embrace innovation and those that risk falling behind. Throughout the event, leaders explored critical topics shaping the future of higher education, such as the responsible and strategic use of AI in education, the skills economy and employability, innovation and digital transformation across learning environments, and the larger role and purpose of higher education institutions play in the future of learning.

The award categories and shortlisted projects reflected a strong commitment to innovation, accessibility, and future-readiness. Within this landscape, LearnWise AI was recognized for its comprehensive approach to AI in education. As an all-in-one AI platform, LearnWise AI brings together an integrated AI Student Tutor, AI Feedback & Grader, and AI Campus Assistant, supporting institutions across the full student lifecycle.

This approach goes beyond the traditional chatbot model, offering a scalable, context-aware solution designed specifically for higher education. By unifying support, tutoring, and assessment, LearnWise AI helps institutions address widening gaps in student support and learning, while strengthening operational efficiency and the overall student experience.

The 2025 winners and shortlisted projects all showcased the sector's dedication to inclusive, future-ready and responsible innovation. With over 90 partner institutions over 4 continents to date, and a team that has tripled in size over the past year, LearnWise is proud to be recognized as one of the most innovative companies in the sector. This award cements LearnWise's commitment to advancing ethical digital transformation across higher education.

Greg Marschall, CEO at LearnWise AI, shares:“It is an honor to receive the Bronze QS Award in the AI in Education category. This recognition is a testament to the LearnWise AI team's dedication and belief that education is more than content; it is about providing guidance, inspiration, belonging, and the right resources at the right time. At LearnWise, we are built on the conviction that AI should extend and strengthen that kind of support for every student.”

This credential, issued by the QS Reimagine Education team, reinforces LearnWise AI's mission to help institutions do more with less while empowering every learner. As the student experience continues to evolve, LearnWise AI remains focused on helping universities close support and learning gaps.

ABOUT LEARNWISE

Founded in 2023, LearnWise AI is an AI platform that empowers educational institutions to enhance support, tutoring, and feedback and assessment through advanced, context-aware AI integrated to campus systems. Unlike the edtech of the past, LearnWise AI offers flexible assistants that adapt to diverse academic workflows across the student lifecycle to improve student outcomes.

ABOUT THE QS REIMAGINE EDUCATION AWARDS

The QS Reimagine Education Awards is a prestigious global platform that recognises and celebrates pioneers in education. The platform invites innovators who are redefining learning and employability through transformative programs, technologies, and pedagogical approaches.

With 18 diverse award categories, the awards seek projects that go beyond incremental improvements to introduce entirely new concepts, creating scalable, lasting impact. These groundbreaking initiatives should challenge conventional thinking, set new precedents, and drive meaningful progress on a global scale.

