The Steelworkers Humanity Fund Distributes $300,000 To 131 Food Banks Across Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Steelworkers Humanity Fund (SHF) is significantly ramping up its annual donations to food banks across the country this year.

Faced by an uncertain economic environment marked by loss of employment, inflation and growing inequality, Canadians of all walks of life, including children, increasingly must use food banks to make ends meet.

In this context, the SHF is contributing $300,000 to 131 food banks and community organizations across Canada in 2025.

“Every year, the Steelworkers Humanity Fund shows what solidarity in action truly looks like. Our 2025 contribution reflects our union's commitment to supporting the communities where our members live and work, especially as more families turn to food banks just to get by,” said Marty Warren, President of the SHF and National Director of the United Steelworkers union.

“For our union, these contributions are about helping each other out in difficult times, not only during the holiday season but also year-round,” Warren added.“This is why the Steelworkers will continue working for a future with good union jobs and a strong social safety net so that no one has to worry about where their next meal is coming from.”

Founded in 1985, the Steelworkers Humanity Fund is a registered charitable organization that focuses primarily on development projects and emergency aid in developing countries but also supports Canadian communities. USW members contribute to the fund through clauses negotiated into collective agreements. In some cases, employers make matching contributions to the fund.

