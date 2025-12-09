Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market To Reach USD $9.64 Billion By 2029 At 3.3% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market?The market for antiemetics and antinauseants has seen consistent growth in the past few years. Its value is projected to increase from $8.19 billion in 2024 to $8.48 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include traditional branding methods, competitive market conditions, past treatment preferences, economic scenarios, past global health incidents, and developments in medical research and technology.

We predict steady expansion in the market for antiemetics and antinauseants in the coming years. It is projected to reach a value of $9.64 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. This expected growth over the projection period can be linked to factors such as research and development efforts, economic conditions, market competition, industry developments, shifts in disease patterns, and healthcare policies and regulations. Noteworthy trends during the predicted period encompass growing attention to patient experiences, evolving healthcare policies, a consumer inclination towards non-invasive treatments, an increasing frequency of chemotherapy and nausea related to pregnancy, and the rise of targeted therapies.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Antiemetics And Antinauseants Global Market Growth?

The growth of the antiemetics and antinauseants market is propelled by the rising prevalence of cancer. One of the preferred remedies for cancer is chemotherapy, and its side effects include chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV), which can be effectively alleviated by antiemetics in 60%-70% of the cases. The American Cancer Society, a US-based non-profit organization, estimated in April 2024 that there were approximately 609,000 deaths related to cancer and around 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed throughout the nation in 2022. It is predicted that around 620,000 people may lose their lives due to cancer, indicating a minor rise in fatality rates by 2024. As the occurrence of cancer increases, this will also boost the demand for antiemetics and antinauseants, consequently fueling market revenues.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market?

Major players in the Antiemetics And Antinauseants include:

. Pfizer Inc.

. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

. Merck & Co. Inc.

. Bayer AG

. Novartis AG

. Sanofi SA

. AstraZeneca plc

. Abbott Laboratories

. GlaxoSmithKline plc

. Cipla Ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market?

Leading firms in the antiemetic and antinauseant markets are focusing on creating new product advancements, such as readily available injectables, to simplify treatment procedures and improve patient adherence. These prepared formulations aim to deliver immediate efficacy, minimizing the duration and intricacy often faced with conventional injectable medicines. For example, in July 2024, FOCINVEZ, the pioneer ready-to-use injectable fosaprepitant formulation, was rolled out by Amneal Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company based in the US. This product, intended to counter acute and delayed nausea and vomiting related to highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy, is accessible in a 150 mg/50 mL vial, without Polysorbate 80, and dismisses the need for reconstitution or dilution, enabling straight administration. FOCINVEZ, cleared for use in adults and pediatric patients from the age of six months, has been allotted a unique J-Code (J1434) for reimbursement.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market Report?

The antiemetics and antinauseants market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug: Dopamine antagonists, NK1 receptor antagonist, Antihistamines (H1 histamine receptor antagonists), Cannabinoids, Benzodiazepines, Anticholinergics, Steroids, 5-HT3 receptor antagonists, Other Drug Types

2) By Application: Chemotherapy, Motion sickness, Gastroenteritis, General anesthetics, Opioid analgesics, Dizziness, Pregnancy, Food poisoning, Emotional stress, Other Application Types

3) By End Users: Hospital, Medical Center, Clinic, Research Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Dopamine Antagonists: Metoclopramide, Prochlorperazine, Domperidone

2) By NK1 Receptor Antagonists: Aprepitant, Fosaprepitant, Rolapitant

3) By Antihistamines (H1 Histamine Receptor Antagonists): Dimenhydrinate, Meclizine, Diphenhydramine

4) By Cannabinoids: Dronabinol, Nabilone

5) By Benzodiazepines: Lorazepam, Diazepam

6) By Anticholinergics: Scopolamine, Glycopyrrolate

7) By Steroids: Dexamethasone, Methylprednisolone

8) By 5-HT3 Receptor Antagonists: Ondansetron, Granisetron, Palonosetron

9) By Other Drug Types: Herbal Remedies, Acupressure Devices

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Antiemetics And Antinauseants Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the market for Antiemetics and Antinauseants drugs. It is anticipated that the Middle East will exhibit the most rapid growth in this global marketplace. The market report for Antiemetics and Antinauseants includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

