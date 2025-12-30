Anti-Corruption Court Sets Preventive Measure For MP Kisel
It is noted that the MP does not admit guilt and denies receiving any unlawful benefit.
Regarding a WhatsApp group that includes part of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, Kisel said that such a group does exist, but insisted that no corruption schemes were discussed there.
The defense intends to appeal the court's decision on the preventive measure.Read also: NABU, SAPO notify five MPs of suspicion over bribery for voting
As previously reported by Ukrinform, anti-corruption authorities uncovered a criminal group in the Verkhovna Rada that organized the receipt of unlawful benefits in exchange for passing or blocking draft legislation.
Photo: Suspilne News / Oleksii Arunian
