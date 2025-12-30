Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Anti-Corruption Court Sets Preventive Measure For MP Kisel

2025-12-30 07:05:40
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Suspilne.

It is noted that the MP does not admit guilt and denies receiving any unlawful benefit.

Regarding a WhatsApp group that includes part of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, Kisel said that such a group does exist, but insisted that no corruption schemes were discussed there.

The defense intends to appeal the court's decision on the preventive measure.

Read also: NABU, SAPO notify five MPs of suspicion over bribery for voting

As previously reported by Ukrinform, anti-corruption authorities uncovered a criminal group in the Verkhovna Rada that organized the receipt of unlawful benefits in exchange for passing or blocking draft legislation.

Photo: Suspilne News / Oleksii Arunian

UkrinForm

