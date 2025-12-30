Anti-Corruption Court Sets Preventive Measure For MP Kisel

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Suspilne.

It is noted that the MP does not admit guilt and denies receiving any unlawful benefit.

Regarding a WhatsApp group that includes part of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, Kisel said that such a group does exist, but insisted that no corruption schemes were discussed there.

The defense intends to appeal the court's decision on the preventive measure.

NABU, SAPO notify five MPs of suspicion over bribery for voting

As previously reported by Ukrinform, anti-corruption authorities uncovered a criminal group in the Verkhovna Rada that organized the receipt of unlawful benefits in exchange for passing or blocking draft legislation.

Photo: Suspilne News / Oleksii Arunian