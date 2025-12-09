Custom Health Announces First Closing Of Brokered Private Placement Of Subscription Receipts For Gross Proceeds Of US$9.6M

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) -("" or the ""), a vertically integrated, tech-enabled care platform, is pleased to announce that Custom FundCo Inc. ("") has completed the first closing (the") of its previously announced brokered private placement financing of subscription receipts (the") being conducted in connection with the Company's proposed business combination (the "") with Queue Ventures Ltd. ("").

Subject to the escrow release conditions set out in the subscription receipt agreement governing the Subscription Receipts (as defined below) being satisfied on or before the applicable deadline, net proceeds from the First Closing are planned to be used to accelerate Custom Health's mission to scale its innovative, technology-enabled healthcare model across North America.

Pursuant to the First Closing, FundCo issued an aggregate of 1,200,000 subscription receipts of FundCo (" Subscription Receipts ") at a price per Subscription Receipt of US$8.00 for aggregate gross proceeds of US$9,600,000. Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. (" Stifel ") and Bloom Burton Securities Inc. (collectively, the " Agents ") acted as co-lead agents and joint bookrunners for FundCo in connection with the Offering, which was conducted pursuant to an agency agreement dated December 3, 2025 among Queue, FundCo, Custom Health, and the Agents.

Shane Bishop, Chief Executive Officer of Custom Health, commented, "Completing the first closing of this financing represents another important milestone as we advance towards becoming a publicly traded company. The support we are receiving from investors reflects growing recognition of the value our technology-enabled care model delivers to patients, providers, and payers. With this capital, we plan to accelerate our expansion across North America and continue building a scalable platform that improves health outcomes."

Scott Nirenberski, Chief Financial Officer of Custom Health, commented, "While the proceeds are currently held in escrow, the successful closing of the first tranche strengthens our balance sheet for when we are a publicly listed company and provides the Company with capital needed to support our next phase of operational growth. We are building Custom Health with a disciplined financial approach, ensuring that each dollar invested directly advances our strategic priorities."

Further details on the proposed business combination and the Offering can be found in Queue Ventures' press release dated December 5, 2025, available at:

About Custom Health

Custom Health is a vertically integrated, tech-enabled healthcare platform combining pharmacy, technology, and remote clinical care to help patients take their medication as prescribed and ensure therapy is working as intended. Powered by the proprietary AdhereNet® platform, Custom Health operates pharmacies across Canada and the U.S., using automation and data integration to package, verify, and deliver medications accurately while generating real-time health data that drives remote patient monitoring and proactive clinical interventions. To learn more, visit customhealth.