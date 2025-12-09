Gloria Ramirez

Associate Professor of Education, Thompson Rivers University

Dr. Gloria Ramírez is Associate Professor at the Faculty of Education and Social Work at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, BC, where she teaches courses on reading and writing instruction, assessment and intervention of language-based learning difficulties, and research methods in education among others. She is a former elementary and high school teacher of a variety of subjects including Spanish, English, Literature, and drama, in three different countries and currently an experienced teacher educator and active researcher. Her research examines language and literacy development across different languages, effective reading instruction, with a focus on struggling learners, and the use of digital technology to accelerate learning of academic vocabulary and revitalization of Indigenous languages. She has published numerous articles in international peer reviewed journals and in 2015 coauthored Focus on Reading as part of the Oxford Key Concepts for the Language Classroom series. Her research has been funded by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada, the College of Mexico, the Harvard Graduate School of Education, Thompson Rivers University, United Way, and Kamloops School District.

–present Associate Professor, Thompson Rivers University

2009 University of Toronto, Developmental Psychology and Education

ExperienceEducation