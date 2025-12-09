Qualstar Announces Partnership With Scale Logic On Innovative Solutions To Enhance Legacy Media

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMARILLO, Calif., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualstar Corporation (OTC: QBAK), a leading manufacturer of data storage solutions and high-efficiency power supplies, announced a partnership with Scale Logic to create integrated solutions that address the challenges in today's rich media market. The partnership will focus on enabling media-centric organizations to remonetize and regain control of their existing tape content libraries.

The partnership includes collaboration with SFS Media on their expertise in migration and archiving, and Obvious Future's CaraOne platform to offer a comprehensive ecosystem that streamlines how organizations discover, retrieve, and access archived intellectual property, using AI analysis and unlocking new profitability from legacy media, and extending insights into new and existing archives.

“With our already extensive portfolio of data storage solutions, we are strategically expanding our offerings to better serve our customers across various media verticals,” said Steven N. Bronson, CEO of Qualstar.“Moreover, we are excited to collaborate with select companies to ensure mutual business growth and gain a competitive advantage.”

Robert Herzan, President and CEO of Scale Logic, a leading provider of advanced storage and networking infrastructures, stated,“Scale Logic is dedicated to delivering simple, powerful, and advanced shared storage workflow solutions. We are thrilled to partner with Qualstar on this initiative. Together, we have worked closely with SF Media and CaraOne to develop next-generation capabilities that use AI-powered insights to breathe new life into previously locked media-essentially revitalizing the media content life cycle.”

About Scale Logic

Scale Logic helps organizations manage, protect, and get more value from their data throughout its lifecycle. The company delivers practical solutions for modern production, archive, and long-term retention environments.

Its portfolio includes high-performance storage, affordable on-premises AI software for media search and discovery through CaraOne, archive platforms, post-warranty support services, and IT asset disposition programs. Together, these solutions help customers simplify infrastructure, control costs, and plan for future growth.

Scale Logic works closely with partners and customers across media and entertainment, education, enterprise, and the public sector to solve real-world data challenges with a hands-on, solutions-first approach.

For more information, visit scalelogicinc

ABOUT QUALSTAR

Founded in California in 1984, Qualstar Corporation (OTC: QBAK) is a trusted provider of digital storage solutions with more than 35,000 units sold worldwide. The company designs and manufactures scalable, energy-efficient tape libraries that safeguard critical, infrequently accessed data for long-term preservation. As the last independent tape library manufacturer, Qualstar provides customers with flexibility free from proprietary software lock-in or slot licensing fees and delivers faster turnaround times than many larger competitors. Backed by over four decades of innovation and a strong installed base, Qualstar has earned a reputation for reliability in serving organizations across a wide range of data-intensive industries.

