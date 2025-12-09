ANY.RUN Introduces Industry And Geographic Threat Context To Help Businesses Identify Critical Cyber Risks

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ANY, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence trusted by over 500,000 analysts across 15,000 organizations worldwide, announces the launch of industry and geographic threat context in its Threat Intelligence Lookup solution.

Without clarity on how a threat appears across industries or regions, SOC teams may waste time on generic, low-priority alerts - while business leaders struggle to align budgets and strategies with actual risk exposure.

The Industry & Geo Threat Landscape in TI Lookup addresses this gap by showing:

. Risk Score by Industry (%) - how frequently a threat or IOC appears in samples linked to each industry

. Threat Names (%) - which threat families most commonly appear in the search results

. Submission Countries (%) - which regions most frequently submit related samples (based on analyst activity, not attacker origin)

With this contextual layer, organizations can see their threat exposure through the lens of their own sector, operational region, or client base.

Benefits for Threat Analysts and Business Leaders

For SOC Tier 2-3 Analysts:

. Faster triage,

. Reduced alert fatigue,

. Richer investigation context,

. Simple pivoting,

. Better escalations.

For CISOs, SOC Leads and MSSP Leaders:

. Strategic focus: Prioritize detection capabilities and incident response planning based on which threats similar organizations are actively encountering.

. Justified investments: Support budget requests with concrete data on threats escalating in peer organizations within their sector and region.

. Scalable client segmentation: Build standardized detection rules and hunting scenarios by vertical (finance, healthcare, manufacturing) calibrated to sector-specific threat patterns.

Industry and geographic threat context is available immediately to all ANY Threat Intelligence Lookup Premium subscribers. Organizations interested in trial access can contact ANY. See details in the blog post.