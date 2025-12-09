A.D.A.M. Innovations Announces The Launch Of ALUNAÉ

TOKYO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.D.A.M. Innovations Co. (Japanese corporate name: Genesis Healthcare Co.), Japan's leader in genomics and AI-driven preventive wellness and therapeutics, today announced the launch of ALUNAÉ, the first genomic-based skincare line formulated to address environmental aging unique to Japanese and Asian skin.

Introducing ALUNAÉ

Skincare for Environmental Aging, Shaped by Genetics

Powered by Japan's largest genomic population database, ALUNAÉ represents a new era in skincare, where genomic AI-driven genomic intelligence informs how ingredients are selected, combined, and optimized to address the measurable effects of environmental aging, including UV exposure, pollution particles, humidity shifts, and oxidative stress.

AI × Genomics

Mapping the Impact of Ingredients on the Skin's Deeper Biology

This approach is supported by research published in“A Score-Based Rapid Screening and Network Visualization Method Based on Bioactive Ingredient-Induced Variations in Skin Cell Gene Expression” (Scientia Pharmaceutica, November, 2025), validating the screening of bioactive ingredients based on genetic impact.

A Legacy of Smart Balance

GA-6 (Geno Active-6)

From these insights emerged GA-6 (Geno Active-6) , a complex of six bioactive components chosen for their affinity with pathways linked to hydration, radiance, and environmental-stress adaptation.

ALUNAÉ was developed by Dr. Tadayoshi Miyashita, a leading figure in Japan's cosmetics science with more than five decades of expertise. His vision shaped GA-6 to identify ingredients to protect against UV exposure, dryness, airborne particulates, and urban pollutants in relation to Japanese and Asian skin.

“At A.D.A.M. Innovations, our vision is to elevate beauty through science that moves as dynamically as the world around us,” said Michel Mommejat, President of A.D.A.M. Innovations.“ALUNAÉ advances cosmetic development through genomic intelligence, paving the way for formulations personalized to the genetic needs of Japanese and Asian skin.”

Introducing the ALUNAÉ collection

ALUNAÉ makes its debut today, December 9, 2025, exclusively through GeneLife e-commerce, with select retail expansion planned for 2026.

The collection launches with two flagship formulations, ALUNAÉ Treatment Cream (JPY 14,800) and ALUNAÉ Treatment Essence (JPY 14,800), crafted to harmonize as a complete ritual for environmental aging.

To celebrate the season's arrival, a limited-edition coffret featuring both formulations will be presented for JPY 29,600, offering an elegant introduction to the ALUNAÉ collection.

About A.D.A.M. Innovations Co.

Founded in 2004 in Tokyo, A.D.A.M. Innovations Co. (Japanese corporate name: Genesis Healthcare Co.) is a pioneer in genomics, AI, and precision health solutions. The company develops cutting-edge technologies spanning consumer genetics, clinical diagnostics, and AI-driven R&D data platforms. To date, A.D.A.M. Innovations has conducted more than 2.8 million genetic tests and maintains the largest R&D genomic database of the Japanese population.

About GeneLife

GeneLife is the consumer genomic brand of A.D.A.M. Innovations. GeneLife, brings genetic testing directly to individuals through at-home kits and e-commerce channels. With a 74% market share (source: Fuji Kimera), GeneLife stands as the market leader, delivering personalized health and wellness insights to empower better living and longevity.

ALUNAÉ and GeneLife are registered trademarks of A.D.A.M. Innovations Co.

Corporate contact:

Media Relations:

Crocker Coulson

+1 (646) 652-7185