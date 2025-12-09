403
Hungary’s Support Key to Lifting “Unfair” EU Measures on Kosovo
(MENAFN) Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani stated on Monday that Hungary’s backing is essential for removing the European Union’s restrictive measures on her nation, calling the sanctions “unfair” and damaging to Kosovo’s reform initiatives.
Osmani made the comments in a social media post following her meeting with Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok in Pristina. During their discussion, the leaders addressed bilateral cooperation, regional developments, and Kosovo’s trajectory toward European integration.
She emphasized that Budapest has consistently promoted stronger EU engagement with the Western Balkans and underlined Hungary’s influence within the bloc regarding enlargement-related matters.
Osmani highlighted that she conveyed during the meeting that “the removal of these unfair measures is vital” for Kosovo to progress with reforms, reinforce its institutions, and sustain economic stability.
She further stated that Kosovo’s Euro-Atlantic integration “is in the interest of our citizens, the region and the entire European continent.”
Hungary is among the EU member states that have repeatedly criticized the bloc’s restrictive stance toward Pristina, arguing that punitive actions hinder long-term stability and the dialogue process between Kosovo and Serbia.
Budapest has also emerged as one of the strongest advocates for accelerating EU enlargement.
The EU imposed several sanctions on Kosovo in mid-2023, citing the country’s insufficient efforts to reduce tensions in the Serb-majority north after local elections sparked unrest.
