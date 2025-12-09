403
Bola Tinubu Confirms Release of 100 Kidnapped Students
(MENAFN) Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Monday confirmed that 100 students abducted in the north-central region of the country have been freed, urging immediate efforts to rescue those who remain captive.
According to a statement from his special adviser for information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu received updates on the safe return of students from St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, located in the Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State.
The kidnappings occurred on Nov. 21 when terrorists attacked St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary School, abducting numerous students and staff members.
The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora reported that at least 303 students were initially missing.
While celebrating with Niger State Governor Umar Bago, Tinubu commended security agencies for facilitating the release of the students.
He called on these agencies to act promptly to free the remaining students and teachers still held by the kidnappers.
“We must account for all the victims,” he emphasized.
Tinubu reassured parents that both federal and Niger State authorities are actively working to reunite all abducted students.
He stressed that security forces must collaborate with state governors to prevent such incidents in the future.
“Our children should no longer be sitting ducks for heartless terrorists intent on disrupting their education and subjecting them and their parents to unspeakable trauma,” he added.
