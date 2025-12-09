403
Alwaleed Philanthropies “Global” Reflects Three Years of Cultural Exchange in the Alwaleed Cultural Network Project
(MENAFN- OMC) Alwaleed Philanthropies “Global”, chaired by HRH Prince Alwaleed bin Talal AlSaud, conducted the second Board Meeting of the Alwaleed Cultural Network project at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, a long-standing partner of Alwaleed Philanthropies. The gathering marks three years since the Network’s founding and reflects its growing impact in advancing international cultural exchange.
The meeting welcomed representatives from the Network’s 13 distinguished members, including the six Alwaleed Bin Talal Academic Centers and a broader group of long-standing institutional partners across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Egypt, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The current members are: Alwaleed Philanthropies, Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Islamic Studies Program at Harvard University; the Center for American Studies and Research at the American University of Beirut; the Centre for American Studies and Research at the American University in Cairo; Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Centre of Islamic Studies, University of Cambridge; Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding at Georgetown University; HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Centre for the Study of Islam in the Contemporary World at the University of Edinburgh; the History of Science Museum and Pitt Rivers Museum at Oxford University; the Museum of Islamic Art, Pergamon Museum in Berlin; New York University Abu Dhabi; Turquoise Mountain; and the World Organization of the Scout Movement, which joins as the Network’s newest member. It was represented by Princess Sama bint Faisal bin Abdullah, Chair of the Girls’ Scouting Committee at the Saudi Arabian Scout Association.
HRH Princess Lamia bint Majed Al Saud, Secretary General of Alwaleed Philanthropies, stated: “Today’s gathering to mark three years of the Alwaleed Cultural Network reaffirms Alwaleed Philanthropies’ role in supporting initiatives that expand knowledge and strengthen cross-cultural dialogue, guided by a vision rooted in sustainable partnerships and service to humanity. Over the past three years, our collective efforts have gone beyond conventional initiatives to establish meaningful spaces for collaboration that translate the Foundation’s values into a clear, systematic impact reaching diverse communities worldwide. Our partners’ commitment across the network, and their expertise and shared belief in the power of culture and development to advance human understanding, has been instrumental in consolidating the Network’s standing as a global platform that enables wider opportunities for knowledge exchange and research. As we convene, Alwaleed Philanthropies reiterates its commitment to ensuring the Network remains an active bridge connecting communities, strengthening international cooperation, and delivering lasting impact grounded in knowledge and shared responsibility.”
Ms. Shoshana Stewart, President of Turquoise Mountain, added: “The Alwaleed Cultural Network exemplifies the ways in which culture can impact people and communities directly and bring us all closer together. Turquoise Mountain has been able to do that through projects from Myanmar to Afghanistan to Palestine, and we could not have done it alone - the partnerships across the Alwaleed Cultural Network make it possible for artisans to reach people and clients all over the world, and to bring their stories to us all.”
Dr. Silke Ackermann, Project Director of MultakaOxford and Director of the History of Science Museum at the University of Oxford, shared: “The Alwaleed Cultural Network is unique in bringing together diverse partners in a safe space with the joint aim to discuss innovative ways to create a shared future. It enables, and facilitates, collaborations that might otherwise be unthinkable, and invites partners to rejoice in each other’s, and our joint, successes. We enjoy every moment of being part of this extraordinary group and feel encouraged and emboldened to tackle together the significant challenges that face us individually.”
Dr. Harry Bastermajian, Executive Director, Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Islamic Studies Program at Harvard University, stated: “At Harvard’s Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Islamic Studies Program, we are committed to promoting the interdisciplinary study of Islamic societies past and present. This partnership reflects our shared belief that global collaboration is essential to advancing scholarships in the field. Together, we look forward to developing innovative research initiatives and creating new opportunities that will shape the future of Islamic studies.”
Since its inception, the Alwaleed Cultural Network (ACN) has become a leading platform for intercultural dialogue and engagement through education, art, research, and public dialogue. By uniting museums, research centers, and academic programs, the Network fosters a vibrant exchange of ideas and promotes mutual respect among diverse communities.
Over the past three years, ACN has delivered key initiatives such as the Artisan’s Workshop film series, spotlighting global heritage and craftsmanship. The Network has also strengthened academic and creative engagement through major productions and scholarly gatherings, while partnerships with Turquoise Mountain and Oxford’s Multaka program generated over 21 million global impressions and record digital reach. This year, ACN expanded its educational impact through a collaboration with FutureLearn, broadening worldwide access to cultural learning. With new members joining in 2025, including the World Scout Foundation (WOSM), ACN continues to reinforce its role in promoting cross-cultural understanding and global connection.
