Three Thai soldiers lose their lives in border clashes with Cambodia
(MENAFN) At least three Thai soldiers have been killed during renewed clashes along the Thailand-Cambodia border, reports indicate.
The latest fighting began Monday morning and has already resulted in the deaths of seven Cambodian civilians, coinciding with airstrikes carried out by Thai F-16 jets. According to reports, the Thai army confirmed three soldiers dead and 29 wounded in ongoing confrontations with Cambodian forces since December 7.
Thai authorities also stated that Cambodian forces fired artillery into civilian homes in the Ban Khok Thahan area on Monday night, causing damage to two houses. In contrast, Phnom Penh accused Thailand of “aggressive military operations by Thai forces on Cambodian territory.”
Tensions between the two Southeast Asian neighbors have been escalating since July over a long-standing border dispute, which previously led to deadly clashes. A ceasefire and peace agreement were brokered in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, with a U.S. president and the Malaysian prime minister present. Following the recent flare-up, both international figures urged Thailand and Cambodia to fully honor the ceasefire and exercise restraint to prevent further escalation.
