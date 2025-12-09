Asante Gold Provides Update On Bibiani Sulphide Treatment Plant Ramp-Up

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 24‐hour operation achieved; optimization advancing toward ~92% gold recovery

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asante Gold Corporation (TSXV: ASE | GSE: ASG | OTCQX: ASGOF) ("Asante" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the ramp‐up of the new sulphide treatment plant (“STP”) at the Bibiani Gold Mine (“Bibiani”) in Ghana.

Highlights



Ramp‐up: Construction and commissioning are complete. Plant operations began on a 12‐hour basis on September 27, 2025, with continuous 24‐hour operation established from September 29, 2025.

Gold Recovery: Process optimization progressed through late November 2025, but without the benefit of the oxygen plant, which was committed for delivery in September 2025, but not delivered until late November 2025. This has caused a significant delay to the optimization program.



The oxygen plant came online on December 3, 2025 and the Aachen Reactor is now running as designed. Gold recovery at the STP has improved significantly from 60% to now exceeding 90%, with overall gold recovery of 82%. Adjustments to operating parameters, including reagent addition practices, will continue with the objective of achieving +90% recovery overall, in the near term. The process plant remains on track to reach ~92% gold recovery overall, in line with pilot testwork and current optimization initiatives.

Capacity: The STP has a nameplate capacity of ~4.0 million tonnes per year (Mt/y) or 12,000 tonnes per day, which is in line with plans to increase capacity of the processing plant from 3.2M tonnes per year.



David Anthony, President and CEO stated,“The sulphide treatment plant is now running continuously and optimization is well underway. This is a pivotal step in Bibiani's growth profile. As gold recovery moves toward our ~92% target and throughput rises to 4M tonnes per year, we expect meaningful improvements in gold production and unit costs at Bibiani.”

Operations Update

Since start‐up, Asante's team has focused on a controlled ramp‐up that prioritizes stable throughput, reagent optimization and regrind to achieve liberation of gold. Near‐term priorities include:



Sustaining 24/7 operations while optimizing flotation kinetics, concentrate regrind and CIP operation;



Near-term STP objectives include achieving targeted ~92% gold recovery and increasing Process Plant throughput toward 4.0M t/y design capacity by Q2 2026; and

Higher‐grade ore is now being processed from the Main Pit in line with mine sequencing, so that gold production is increasing.



Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David (Dave) Anthony, P.Eng., President and CEO of Asante, who is a“qualified person” under NI 43‐101.



About Asante Gold Corporation

Asante is a gold exploration, development and operating company with a high-quality portfolio of projects and mines in Ghana. Asante is currently operating the Bibiani and Chirano Gold Mines and continues with detailed technical studies at its Kubi Gold Project. All mines and exploration projects are located on the prolific Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts. Asante has an experienced and skilled team of mine finders, builders and operators, with extensive experience in Ghana. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Ghana Stock Exchange. Asante is also exploring its Keyhole, Fahiakoba and Betenase projects for new discoveries, all adjoining or along strike of major gold mines near the centre of Ghana's Golden Triangle.

Additional information is available on the Company's website at .

For further information please contact:

Dave Anthony, President & CEO

Frederick Attakumah, Executive Vice President and Country Director

Tel: +1 604 661 9400 or +233 303 972 147

Email: ...

