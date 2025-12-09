Pope Leo Meets With Zelensky To Discuss War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vatican News reported this with reference to the statement of the Holy See Press Office.

During the cordial conversation focused on the war in Ukraine, the Pope emphasized the need to continue dialogue and reiterated his“urgent hope that ongoing diplomatic efforts will lead to a just and lasting peace.”

During the meeting, Zelensky and the Holy Father also discussed the issue of prisoners of war and the need to ensure the return of Ukrainian children to their families.

This was the second time that Pope Leo XIV received Zelensky at the Castel Gandolfo residence – their first meeting took place on July 9. In total, this is already the third meeting between the pontiff and the Ukrainian leader.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting Rome, where he has a series of meetings scheduled, including with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and an audience with Pope Leo XIV.