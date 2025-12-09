403
IMF Warns Brazil's Surging Debt Now Stands Out Among Emerging Economies
Key Points
Brazil now has the highest public debt among emerging markets tracked by the IMF, second only to China.
Rapid debt growth, high interest rates and persistent deficits are raising the risk premium investors demand from Brazil.
Without a credible fiscal adjustment, Brazilians face a future of heavier taxes, weaker services and greater vulnerability to global shocks.
Brazil's public debt has climbed to around 89% of GDP on the IMF measure – the highest among major emerging markets under its watch, behind only China.
By Brazil's own calculation, which excludes bonds held by the central bank, the ratio is lower, about 78%, but the direction is unmistakable: in just over two and a half years, debt has jumped more than six percentage points and is projected to rise by up to nine by the end of 2026.
This deterioration comes at a bad time. Global public debt is heading back toward the symbolic 100% of world GDP, and competition for investor money is intensifying.
Advanced economies carry even higher ratios, but they borrow in reserve currencies and enjoy deeper markets. Brazil does not have that luxury.
The problem is not only how much the country owes, but what it pays. With one of the highest real interest rates in the world and a large share of bonds tied to short-term rates, every hesitation on fiscal discipline quickly shows up in a fatter interest bill.
Spending Rises Without Reforms
Net interest payments already consume several percentage points of GDP, leaving less room for infrastructure, security, health and education.
Successive governments have chosen to protect spending and expand social and industrial programmes without matching reforms on the revenue and efficiency side.
Markets read this as a political choice to postpone difficult decisions and to lean on higher taxes, creative accounting or inflation down the road rather than confronting the arithmetic of debt.
For ordinary Brazilians and for foreign investors, the stakes are clear. A country that enters the next global downturn with the largest debt in the emerging world after China, no credible path to primary surpluses, and a shrinking margin for error will face severe pressure.
It will be forced to pay more for capital or cut back abruptly. The warning light is on; whether Brazil treats it as a signal or an inconvenience is now a question of political will.
