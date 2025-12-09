Car Overturns, Skids After Speeding Thar Rams It Near Gurugram Toll Plaza (WATCH)

A 39-year-old property dealer was arrested after his Mahindra Thar rammed into another car with an impact that the vehicle overturned and skidded on the road, police said on Monday. The moment was captured on video, showing the black Thar crashing into a white Ford Figo near the Ghamroj Toll Plaza on Sohna Road.

According to officials, the terrifying collision unfolded on December 2 at around 1:32 pm.

The victim, who lodged the complaint, stated that the Thar brutally slammed his Ford Figo from behind, triggering four flips that left him with head and shoulder injuries. He was rescued by nearby passersby moments after the crash.

Police registered a case at Bhondsi Police Station and arrested the accused, identified as Bharat, a resident of Alipur village in Gurugram, on Sunday. He was later released on bail after joining the investigation.

During questioning, Bharat disclosed that the vehicle belonged to his brother.

"Due to high speed, his vehicle rammed into the victim's vehicle. He then fled, taking a U-turn. We have impounded the Thar, and a further probe is underway," a police spokesperson said