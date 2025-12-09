Year Ender 2025: Kantara Chapter 1 To Coolie 10 Highest Grossing South Indian Films Of 2025 Check List Here

Year Ender 2025: Kantara Chapter 1 to Coolie; here's a list of these top 10 South Indian films earned the most in 2025. Read the details about these movies here. The Year was great as most of these films became not only regional but pan-India hits

South superstar Rishab Shetty's film Kantara Chapter 1 tops the list of highest-grossing South Indian films of 2025. Made on a budget of 130 crores, this film did a business of 853.4 crores at the box office. The film was a blockbuster.

Superstar Rajinikanth's film Coolie is the second highest-grossing South Indian film of 2025. Made on a budget of 350 crores, this film did a business of 516.7 crores. The film was average.

The film Mahavatar Narasimha also created a lot of buzz at the box office. Released in 2025, this movie had a budget of 40 crores and collected 326.1 crores. It was an animated film. The movie was a blockbuster.

Kalyani Priyadarshan's film Lokah Chapter 1 also had a great run at the box office. Made on a budget of 40 crores, this film did a strong business of 302.1 crores. The film was a blockbuster.

Power Star Pawan Kalyan's film They Call Him OG is also on the list of highest-grossing films. Made on a budget of 240 crores, this film earned 298.1 crores. It was a hit.

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's film L2: Empuraan smashed the box office in 2025. Made on a budget of 150 crores, this movie did a business of 268.1 crores. It was a hit.

Venkatesh's film Sankrathiki Vastunam earned well this year. Made on a budget of 50 crores, the movie did a business of 258.4 crores. It was a blockbuster at the box office.

Ajith Kumar's film Good Bad Ugly also made a splash in 2025. Made on a budget of 180 crores, this film earned 248.1 crores at the box office. It was also a hit.

Mohanlal's film Thudaram shook the box office. This film was made on a budget of 50 crores. It did a business of 235.1 crores. The film was a blockbuster.

Superstar Ram Charan's film Game Changer is at number 10 on the list of highest-grossing South Indian films of 2025. However, it was a disaster at the box office. The movie, made on a budget of 300 crores, earned 195.8 crores.