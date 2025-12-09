Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Crosses 19,000 Holders With Phase 6 Nearing 99% Ahead Of Q1 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Q1 2026 approaches, one DeFi project is gaining increased visibility as it advances through its roadmap and expands its user base. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new crypto building structured lending ecosystem, has reported growing activity across its community and development channels. With investor participation accelerating and allocation nearing its final stage, the project is entering a notable point in its early cycle.









What Mutuum Finance Is Building and Its Expanding Support

Mutuum Finance is constructing a decentralized lending protocol designed to deliver predictable and transparent on-chain borrowing and lending. The platform features two connected lending environments. Users can supply assets such as ETH or USDT and receive mtTokens, which increase in value as borrowers repay interest. This model yields to real protocol usage rather than fixed emissions.

Borrowers interact with dynamic interest rates that adjust with liquidity. When lending pools hold ample liquidity, borrowing remains cheaper. When liquidity tightens, borrowing becomes more expensive. Loan-to-value limits guide how much collateral users must maintain, helping prevent unsafe borrowing behavior. If a borrower's collateral drops below a threshold, liquidation may occur. Liquidators repay part of the debt and receive the borrower's collateral at a discount, stabilizing the market during volatile periods.

Mutuum Finance reports that the project has now raised $19.2M and has surpassed 19,000 holders. These figures show consistent adoption across different regions and highlight the level of participation supporting the protocol's development. According to the team, the rising number of holders reflects the community's interest in an emerging DeFi altcoin aimed at long-term functionality.

Price Progress, Allocation Status and Presale Timeline

Mutuum Finance began its token sale in early 2025 with a starting price of $0.01. The token now trades at $0.035, a 250% rise during the development phase. This early move signals growing confidence in the protocol's roadmap and its upcoming release schedule.

The project is currently in Phase 6, which is now approaching the 99% allocation mark. With only a small percentage of tokens remaining at this stage, the window to acquire MUTM at the current price is narrowing. The official launch price is $0.06, creating a clear gap between the current value and the future listing level.

Mutuum Finance also continues to expand community engagement through its 24-hour leaderboard, where the top daily contributor receives $500 in MUTM. This system has helped increase daily activity, maintain visibility and support user participation even during quieter market periods.

Token Distribution, Supply Structure and Payment Access

Mutuum Finance's token supply totals 4 billion MUTM, with 1.82 billion tokens, or 45.5%, allocated for the presale. This distribution gives early holders a significant share and reduces concentration risk by spreading ownership across a wide user base. More than 810 million tokens have already been purchased.

The project offers additional accessibility through card payment support, allowing new users to join without navigating complex wallet processes. This feature has helped the protocol reach users who may prefer a straightforward entry method rather than a technical onboarding experience.





V1 Testnet Timeline and Phase 2 Development Progress

Mutuum Finance confirmed on its official X account that the V1 testnet remains on schedule for Q4 2025. V1 will introduce core lending functions, including the protocol's liquidity pool, mtTokens, the borrowing engine and the liquidation system. ETH and USDT will serve as the initial supported assets. The testnet will allow users to interact with the lending framework and observe how the protocol manages collateral, interest shifts and loan behavior in real conditions.

The project has also advanced through Phase 2 of its roadmap. This development stage includes contract refinement, interface adjustments, internal testing for collateral and liquidation logic, and improvements to risk settings. Additional analytics and monitoring features have been implemented to support transparency when the protocol becomes active. Mutuum Finance states that these updates aim to strengthen user experience and prepare the system for live borrowing operations once V1 is released.

Why Phase 6 Momentum Matters Ahead of Q1 2026

Phase 6 nearing 99% completion marks a significant milestone for Mutuum Finance. Late-stage allocation often moves faster due to heightened interest before price adjustments. The difference between the current $0.035 level and the upcoming $0.06 listing price has contributed to rising participation. The closing phase has also been supported by increased activity from larger buyers, including notable whale entries, which tend to reinforce market confidence.

With many investors watching for next crypto projects capable of delivering strong long-term use, Mutuum Finance's lending structure has been viewed as a promising foundation. The system's mechanics, combined with stable pricing architecture from mtTokens, lend themselves to predictable yield models. These design elements differentiate MUTM from tokens that rely solely on speculative momentum.

Outlook Heading Into Q1 2026

Security remains central to the project's progress. Mutuum Finance completed a CertiK audit, scoring 90/100 on the Token Scan. Halborn Security is performing an additional review on the lending contracts. A $50,000 bug bounty invites developers to identify vulnerabilities that could appear when the protocol manages collateral and loan liquidation events.

Mutuum Finance also plans to release a USD-pegged stablecoin supported by borrower interest. Stablecoins play a key role in lending ecosystems because they help anchor borrowing positions and expand liquidity. The team has also noted plans for future layer-2 deployment, which will reduce transaction costs and support higher user throughput.

As Mutuum Finance continues to progress through its roadmap and prepare for the V1 testnet, market interest has strengthened. The project's lending architecture, mtToken yield system, stablecoin plans, security audits and rising investor activity suggest growing momentum. With more than 19,000 holders, $19.2M raised, and Phase 6 almost complete, the ecosystem is expanding steadily.

