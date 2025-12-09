Minister Of Interior Meets With FBI Director

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani met with HE Kash Patel, Director of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) today, Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

During the meeting, two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed to enhance bilateral security cooperation in the areas of training, information exchange, and capacity building, in implementation of the directives of His Highness the Amir.

The Minister of Interior in a social media post said that this step underscores the depth of the strategic partnership between the State of Qatar and the friendly United States of America, and bolsters their joint efforts in securing the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

