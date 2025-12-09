US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma And Lung Cancer Advocates Offer An Honest Service Nationwide To Ensure A Navy Submarine Veteran With Mesothelioma Or Lung Cancer Talks Directly With The Nation's Top Lawyers-Not A Broker

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- According to the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate and the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "If your husband or dad is a US Navy Submarine Veteran and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer please call us at 866-714-6466 for direct access to the nation's most skilled mesothelioma and asbestos exposure attorneys. Most of the free 'help' or 'compensation' websites on the internet are sponsored by middleman marketing law firms that will essentially sell your loved one's case to another law firm to do the actual work.

"We have been assisting Navy Veterans who served on a submarine, aircraft carrier, a ship, or at a shipyard who now have mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer for decades and we pride ourselves on the results we have produced. The first thing we take pride in is knowing we were able to put a navy veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in direct contact with one of the nation's most skilled lawyers who specializes in helping people like this nationwide. Trust us.......hiring the most qualified and capable lawyer can make a gigantic difference in compensation results for a navy veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer as we would like to discuss anytime at 866-714-6466."

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma and Lung Cancer Advocates are urging the family of a navy veteran with mesothelioma or lung cancer to call them at 866-714-6466 for direct access to the nation's most qualified attorneys. "The better the attorney-the better the compensation results."



Important checklist for a Navy Veteran or individual seeking compensation who has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer:

* The Navy Veteran or individual must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces or at their place of work.

* The lung cancer diagnosis must have been recent---preferably in the last one or two years.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's or individual's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran or individual who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer is one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, welder, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew-maintenance crew.

* The Navy Veteran-or individual must be able to get specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos-if they hope to receive the best possible financial compensation.



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-or individual who now has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466.”