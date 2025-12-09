Gold Exchange Enters The Digital Age: Antalpha Launches Physical Gold - XAU₮ Exchange Service In Hong Kong

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Antalpha Partners with Malca-Amit, an LBMA Full Member Custodian, to Establish an Asian Physical Exchange Network for Digital Gold (XAU₮) in Hong Kong

SINGAPORE, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Against a backdrop of intensifying global macroeconomic volatility and geopolitical uncertainty, gold has once again solidified its status as a core value anchor. Antalpha today announced a strategic partnership with Malca-Amit, a leading custodian certified by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), to launch a seamless exchange service between Tether Gold (XAU₮) and physical gold in Hong Kong.

The circulating market capitalization of XAU₮ has surged from approximately $800 million to $2.2 billion in just five months since July, 2025. We believe this rapid growth marks the beginning of a significant paradigm shift: the transition of gold ownership from traditional physical storage to the digital age.

Top-Tier Security: Fortifying the Foundation with LBMA Standards

To provide the highest level of security for the underlying physical assets of XAU₮, Antalpha has partnered with Malca-Amit, a global leader in high-end asset custody. To further strengthen risk management, the two parties are consulting with one another on the establishment of a gold reserve mechanism designed to support dynamic inventory replenishment, creating a dual security barrier.

As a full member of the LBMA, Malca-Amit holds both ISO 9001 (Quality Management) and ISO 27001 (Information Security) certifications. Its facilities are authorized by the London Clearing House and possess LBMA-recognized qualifications for authoritative precious metals weighing and testing.

Antalpha's Gold Strategy: Constructing Cycle-Resilient Infrastructure

The core asset driving this exchange revolution-Tether Gold (XAU₮)-is central to Antalpha's systematic gold strategy. Much like Bitcoin, gold is a key store of value across economic cycles due to its scarcity and historical resilience.

Based on this consensus, Antalpha has continuously participated in the construction of the XAU₮ ecosystem in recent years. As an ecosystem partner of Tether Gold, Antalpha's core business includes enhancing the XAU₮ market-making network, aggregating cross-exchange liquidity, and providing innovative collateralized lending solutions. Antalpha's platform is dedicated to activating dormant gold assets and injecting sustained, deep liquidity into the market.

Currently, Antalpha is deploying physical vault nodes in major financial centers worldwide. By deeply linking custodians, trading platforms, and financial institutions, the company is building a "physical-digital" closed-loop ecosystem that integrates seamless asset exchange with trusted circulation.

A Revolution in Efficiency: From Weeks to One Day

Antalpha's clients can now complete a direct subscription to XAU₮ facilitated by the Antalpha platform. Upon completing KYC verification, Antalpha's clients can schedule physical exchanges immediately. Leveraging Malca-Amit's high-standard global vault network and professional logistics system, the settlement cycle has been drastically reduced to T+1 business days, allowing clients to retrieve physical gold at designated locations in Hong Kong.

"Traditional physical gold trading is often burdened by high premiums and structural pain points regarding storage security and lack of liquidity," said Paul Liang, CFO of Antalpha. "Our deep collaboration with top-tier partners within the LBMA system aims to create a comprehensive solution that combines the high liquidity of digital assets with the physical security of traditional gold."

Starting December 12, subject to applicable regulatory requirements in the relevant jurisdictions, Antalpha will provide qualified institutional clients with XAU₮ bulk exchange services support (with a minimum of 2 kg), with comprehensive support for stablecoin settlement channels. Investors in Asia can take physical delivery directly in Hong Kong or opt for professional armored transport services for secure point-to-point delivery. Furthermore, the existing extensive global vault network lays the infrastructure foundation for expanding this exchange service footprint to global markets in the future.

This service involves VA and precious metals trading, which may be subject to market volatility, custody, and regulatory risks. Investors should consult a professional advisor.

About Antalpha

Antalpha is a leading fintech company specializing in providing financing, technology, and risk management solutions to institutions in the digital asset industry. Antalpha offers Bitcoin supply chain and margin loans through the Antalpha Prime technology platform, which allows customers to originate and manage their digital assets loans, as well as monitor collateral positions with near real-time data.

About Malca-Amit

Malca-Amit is a leading global provider of logistics, storage, and customs services for valuable goods (including gold) and is a core member of the LBMA. With its global network and highest security standards, it serves banks, financial institutions, mining companies, and jewelers worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Antalpha' s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Antalpha s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Antalpha does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

