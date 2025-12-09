Raisely Surpasses $1 Billion Raised For Nonprofits Worldwide

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Raisely, a modern fundraising platform for nonprofits, today announced that organizations using its platform have collectively raised over $1 billion for causes worldwide.

Since its founding in 2016, Raisely has helped nonprofits across North America, Australia, and New Zealand launch campaigns, grow recurring giving programs, and build deeper connections with their supporters. The platform serves organizations of all sizes, from grassroots community groups to established institutions.

To mark the occasion, Raisely gathered insights from nonprofit professionals across its community and compiled them into a practical guide: "15 Fundraising Tips from $1 Billion Raised." The guide features real-world advice from organizations including RSPCA Queensland, Children's Hospital Foundation, CanTeen, Save the Kiwi, and Zealandia, among others.

Key strategies shared by fundraising professionals include:

1. Ask directly with confidence: Clear, confident asks work. People want to help and most will only give when invited.

2. Tie dollar amounts to tangible outcomes: Specific impact statements like "$15,000 builds an Outdoor Classroom for 600 kids" resonate more than general appeals.

3. Segment audiences ruthlessly: Personalized messaging to different donor groups significantly improves conversion rates.

4. Set smart defaults on donation forms: Strategic default amounts can meaningfully increase average gift size.

5. Test often, even in the off-season: Continuous testing and iteration lead to compounding improvements over time.

The complete guide with all 15 strategies will be available at raisely.

About Raisely

Raisely is a modern fundraising platform that helps nonprofits launch campaigns, grow recurring giving, and build supporter communities. Founded in 2016, Raisely is trusted by organizations across North America and APAC, providing intuitive tools for peer-to-peer fundraising, donation page creation, supporter engagement, and fundraising analytics. As part of Velora, Raisely works alongside Keela (donor management CRM) and Aplos (nonprofit accounting software) to provide integrated technology solutions for nonprofit organizations.

About Velora

Velora provides integrated technology solutions for nonprofits, including Raisely (fundraising), Keela (donor management), and Aplos (accounting software). Together, these platforms empower nonprofit organizations to raise more, manage relationships effectively, and maintain financial integrity. Learn more at joinvelora