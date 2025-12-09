403
21-Karat Gold Price Reaches JD 85.1 In Local Market
Amman, Dec. 9 (Petra) -- The selling price of a gram of 21-karat gold, the most in demand among consumers in the local market, reached JD 85.1 at jewelry shops on Tuesday morning, while the buying price stood at JD 81.6.
According to the morning bulletin issued by the General Association for Owners of Jewelry Shops, the selling prices per gram for 24-karat, 18-karat, and 14-karat gold were listed at JD 97.4, JD 75.4, and JD 57.2, respectively.
