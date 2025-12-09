Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

21-Karat Gold Price Reaches JD 85.1 In Local Market


2025-12-09 05:11:43
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Dec. 9 (Petra) -- The selling price of a gram of 21-karat gold, the most in demand among consumers in the local market, reached JD 85.1 at jewelry shops on Tuesday morning, while the buying price stood at JD 81.6.
According to the morning bulletin issued by the General Association for Owners of Jewelry Shops, the selling prices per gram for 24-karat, 18-karat, and 14-karat gold were listed at JD 97.4, JD 75.4, and JD 57.2, respectively.

MENAFN09122025000117011021ID1110456614



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search