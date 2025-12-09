Delhi HC Tells J & K Dy CM To Implead Uploaders Of Objectionable Posts

File photo of Delhi High Court

New Delhi- The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary to implead uploaders of certain objectionable content on social media in his defamation suit.

Choudhary, a member of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, sought permanent and mandatory injunction alleging that there is defamatory content with sexual undertones on several social media platforms, including Facebook pages and YouTube channels, against him.

Justice Amit Bansal allowed an application by Choudhary to advance the date of hearing from January 13, 2026, and listed it for December 16.

Urging the court to order taking down of the objectionable content from the internet, the counsel for Choudhary said his face has been plastered all over with a woman in the viral videos.

To this, the judge said,“Your face has been there for over one year and you have just woken up now. So, therefore, it is a false sense of urgency. I understand what you are saying but let them (uploaders) come, then we will pass an order.”