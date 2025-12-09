403
Amir Arrives In Riyadh
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived Monday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia the Amir was welcomed upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport by Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud present to welcome His Highness, was HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Saudi Arabia, Bandar bin Mohammed Al Attiyah the Amir is accompanied by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and an official delegation. (QNA
